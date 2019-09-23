Stop using him! Fans of South Korean actor Ahn Jae-hyun appeal to estranged wife Goo Hye-sun

Goo Hye-sun appears to have lost weight judging from her most recent photo. — Picture courtesy of Instagram/ goohyesun_84

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 23 — South Korean actress Goo Hye-sun may have just been discharged from the hospital after undergoing surgery for polyps, but it appears she just can’t catch a break.

On September 20, Goo Hye Sun shared a photo of herself on Instagram with the message, “I’m leaving the hospital. Thank you for worrying about me.”

Revealing she had been hospitalised this past summer however wasn’t enough to placate fans of husband Ahn Jae-hyun, who called on the estranged wife of their idol to “stop using him” to promote herself.

While a ‘gag order’ is reportedly in place between both parties putting a stop to nasty exchanges between the couple in a highly publicised marital dispute, fans of Ahn are still bristling over the actress’ actions.

The actress had previously posted and subsequently deleted two Instagram posts with images of screenshots of her conversation with Ahn, where her husband had asked for a divorce.

More recently, Goo’s latest post accused Ahn of having an affair with co-star Oh Yeon-seo.

This led to Ahn proceeding to submit divorce papers to the court following Goo’s recent actions.

And while she had also announced her retirement from the entertainment industry, Oriental Daily reported that while Goo’s post on Instagram were met with well wishes, fans also urged her to stop using Ahn.

The daily also reported that despite her make-up, the actress looked haggard and appeared to have lost a lot of weight.