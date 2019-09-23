Sneakers over high heels: Actress Viola Davis creates buzz over shoe change at 2019 Emmys

Viola Davis (right) with her husband Julius Tennon posing for the paparazzi on the purple carpet at the 2019 Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California. — AFP pic

PETALING JAYA, Sept 23 — American actress and producer Viola Davis has gotten tongues wagging on social media for making a quick wardrobe change at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles.

The 54-year old award winning actress initially walked the Emmys purple carpet in a beautiful black and white Alberta Ferretti gown paired with black peep-toe pumps.

Later, she made this year’s Emmys a night to remember when she walked on stage to present the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, wearing sneakers.

Yup, you read that right.

Davis looking happy and comfortable on stage in her shiny silver sneakers.— Picture via Instagram/@violadavis.

The How to Get Away with Murder star switched her noticeably uncomfortable heels for a cosier option with a pair of fashionable shiny silver coloured platform New Balance sneakers.

Fans and fashionistas alike have been full of praise for the actress for her casual-chic style, saying that she looked amazing and that they respected her for the fashion statement.

Viola Davis walking out in chunky silver sneakers and "you're lucky I'm even here" energy is the inspiration I needed to keep going #Emmys — babyface hooks (@babyfacehooks) September 23, 2019

Viola Davis wearing an elegant gown with sneakers on is what I live for. #Emmys pic.twitter.com/0RuXAHc7YJ — Giselle V. (@itsgissel) September 23, 2019

I admire Viola Davis for many reasons. Right now it's for wearing shiny sneakers with her evening gown. — Jen Chaney (@chaneyj) September 23, 2019

Many social media users said that Davis is now their new fashion inspiration “for the rest of my life”, while others said that she was wearing sneakers with a red carpet gown “because she can”.

This isn’t the first time that Davis has made a wardrobe change during an awards show, as she also changed into a white pantsuit paired with sneaker-like gold Stella McCartney brogues at the 2017 Oscars where she won the award for Best Supporting Actress.