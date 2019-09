Phoebe Waller-Bridge celebrates after winning for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series for ‘Fleabag’ at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California September 22, 2019. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Sept 23 — Fleabag today won the Emmy for outstanding comedy series, capping a great night for the show and its creator/star, Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

It bested Barry, The Good Place, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Russian Doll, Schitt’s Creek, and Veep.

MORE TO COME