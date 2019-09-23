2019 Emmy winners in key categories

Peter Dinklage accepts the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for ‘Game of Thrones at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California September 22, 2019. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Sept 23 — Here is a list of the winners in key categories for the 71st Emmy Awards, which were handed out in Los Angeles today.

Game of Thrones wrapped up its run with an Emmy for best drama series — and 12 total for its final season.

Fleabag pulled one of the biggest surprises of the night, sweeping the prizes for best comedy, best actress in a comedy, as well as best writing and directing — a major disappointment for perennial winner Veep in its last season.

Outstanding Drama Series: Game of Thrones (HBO)

Outstanding Comedy Series: Fleabag (Amazon)

Lead Actor, Drama: Billy Porter, Pose

Lead Actress, Drama: Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Lead Actor, Comedy: Bill Hader, Barry

Lead Actress, Comedy: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Supporting Actor, Drama: Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

Supporting Actress, Drama: Julia Garner, Ozark

Supporting Actor, Comedy: Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Supporting Actress, Comedy: Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Limited Series: Chernobyl (HBO)

Outstanding Television Movie: Black Mirror: Bandersnatch (Netflix)

Lead Actor, Limited Series or Movie: Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us

Lead Actress, Limited Series or Movie: Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Supporting Actor, Limited Series or Movie: Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal

Supporting Actress, Limited Series or Movie: Patricia Arquette, The Act

Competition Program: RuPaul’s Drag Race

Variety Sketch Series: Saturday Night Live — AFP