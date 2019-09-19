Lea Michele enlists her ‘Glee’ costars for her first Christmas album

US actress Lea Michele attends The Hollywood Reporter’s Empowerment In Entertainment Event 2019 at Milk Studios April 30, 2019 in Los Angeles. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Sept 19 — Lea Michele recently announced her first-ever Christmas album, entitled Christmas in the City, which will arrive on October 25.

After revealing the album cover on Instagram, the actress-singer shared details about the genesis of Christmas in the City with People magazine.

“It was always my dream to make a Christmas record. Christmas is so special to me. It’s such an important time of year for me and my family that I have so many incredible memories from,” she said.

The album will feature a selection of Michele’s favourite holiday songs, including Silver Bells, Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree, Silent Night, as well Do You Want to Build a Snowman? from Disney’s Frozen.

It will also include the original song Christmas in New York, which the former Glee star describes as a “real love letter” to the Big Apple.

“It’s the anthem of the album, and it just highlights all of the special things New York has to offer. It paints this beautiful picture of New York, but it also is really about what it means to be with your family and friends and engaged in that holiday spirit,” she told People.

For her new studio effort, Michele reunited with the music producers from Glee, Adam and Alex Anders, as well as her former co-stars and longtime friends Jonathan Groff and Darren Criss.

Groff, who starred with the vocalist in Broadway’s Spring Awakening, will be joining her on a cover of I’ll Be Home for Christmas, while Criss will appear on White Christmas.

British singer-songwriter Cynthia Erivo will also be featured on the album, duetting with Michele for Angels We Have Heard on High.

In addition to Christmas in the City, Michele will also put you in the holiday spirit with ABC’s new film, Same Time, Next Christmas, which is slated to air next December.

“This holiday season holds special importance to me as I get to celebrate both my role in this film and my first-ever holiday album. I’m honoured to return to ABC with this movie event, and I am excited to share the holidays with everyone,” the actress told Deadline. — AFP-Relaxnews