Controversial Netflix series ‘Insatiable’ to return in October

‘Insatiable’ debuted on Netflix back in 2018. — Picture courtesy of Netflix via AFP-Relaxnews

LOS ANGELES, Sept 19 — Netflix has announced that the vindictive Patty will be back for more on Friday, October 11, for a second season of Insatiable, the infamous series that debuted to some controversy in August 2018.

The series will follow the beauty queen in the aftermath of her boyfriend Christian’s murder. The streaming titan has not yet released a trailer for the new season.

While the first season of the series was made up of 12 episodes, Netflix has not yet confirmed how many chapters will be released as part of the saga’s second salvo — and has kept its trailer under wraps.

Fans of the series will be reunited with teenage Patty, who has become a beauty queen after having been bullied because of her weight throughout her childhood.

The new season will see Patty facing her horrible past following Christian’s murder, tackling her inner demons while projecting a nice facade. Will her mentor Bob continue to provide cover for his protegee and put his relationship, career, ambitions and integrity on the line to help the young woman achieve her dream? As more and more beauty queens go missing, suspicions turn to Patty — with just cause?

Debby Ryan (“Jessie”) will be back as Patty alongside actors Dallas Roberts (Dallas Buyers Club), Alyssa Milano (Charmed), Christopher Gorman (2 Broke Girls), Erinn Westbrook (Jane the Virgin), Michael Provost (Elbow Grease), Kimmy Shields (Girlboss), Irene Choi (Community) and Sarah Colonna (Shameless).

Created by Lauren Gussis (Dexter, Once Upon A Time) in 2018, the comedy stirred up controversy for its seemingly fat-phobic premise. In spite of a petition calling for its cancellation, Netflix kept streaming the series. — AFP-Relaxnews