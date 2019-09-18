Former member of K-pop boyband admits to drug charges after 14-hour interrogation

Former iKON leader, B. was booked by Korean police over alleged involvement in a drug case three years ago. — Picture via Instagram

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 18 — The former leader of K-pop group iKON, B.I has allegedly admitted to some of the drug charges brought against him.

Quoting local news outlets in SBS News and The Korea Times, EOnline! reported that the police however have not revealed specific charges B.I admitted to.

The 22-year-old rapper had been summoned to the Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency yesterday where he was questioned over a 2016 drug case he was allegedly involved in.

Leaving the station 14 hours later, B.I told the media that he was sorry for causing trouble before getting into his car and left.

It was also reported that police would summon former YG Entertainment CEO, Yang Hyun-suk for allegedly threatening and blackmailing former YG trainee Han Seo-Hee after she confessed to drug allegations that implicated B.I.

Yang had previously resigned as head of one of South Korea’s to three giant entertainment agencies in YG Entertainment in June amid drug and sex scandals that rocked his company and the K-pop industry.