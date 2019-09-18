Rapper 50 Cent teases new Eminem album in the works

50 Cent could potentially be included on Eminem’s next album. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Sept 18 — Eminem’s last album, Kamikaze, arrived in August 2018, marking his tenth studio effort.

While speaking to Bootleg Kev and DJ Hed on Los Angeles’s Real 92.3 radio station, 50 Cent revealed that Slim Shady is working on new material in the studio.

“He sent me a record now, he working now. He got some things man. Still the highest-selling rap artist in the world. We’re doing it now,” the rapper explained.

Although details about the forthcoming project are still scarce, 50 Cent could potentially be included on Eminem’s next album.

“I got something I am going to do with him now,” the Before I Self Destruct rapper told Real 92.3 radio, without sharing the exact nature of the collaboration.

The two rappers recently teamed up on Ed Sheeran’s Remember the Name, which appears on the British pop sensation’s latest album No. 6 Collaborations.

During a recent interview with Big Boy, 50 Cent also revealed that he was supposed to go on tour with Eminem, Dr. Dre and Snoop Dog.

“You do not believe how much money we would’ve made. And Em was like — there was so many dates at the time that we laid it out — that he was like, ‘I just don’t want to go on tour and come back and Hailie’s grown,’“ he explained, adding that the joint tour could have grossed “over US$100 million.”

Since the release of Kamikaze Eminem has appeared on several collaborative songs, such as Bang” by Conway the Machine and Homicide by Logic.

Meanwhile, 50 Cent recently shared a snippet of a new song, entitled Remarkable, which he recorded for the sixth and final season of his Starz TV series, Power.

“This song is called Remarkable and I never released it. I made it for POWER so they could understand what I wanted to do,” he explained on Instagram. — AFP-Relaxnews