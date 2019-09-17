'Living with Yourself': Paul Rudd sees double in Netflix's new comedy (VIDEO)

Paul Rudd poses at the premiere for the movie ‘Sausage Party’ in Los Angeles August 9, 2016. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Sept 17 — After having starred as Ant-Man in the cinema, Paul Rudd is back on the small screen in a dramatic comedy for the American streaming platform. In Living With Yourself, the actor, who played Phoebe's husband on Friends, plays a man so desperate to be a better person that he finds himself confronted by his not-at-all-evil twin. Available on Netflix from October 18, the series now has a first trailer.

Who has never wished to be a better version of oneself? At any rate, that's what Miles, a man whose life hasn't been a joyride, wants to attain. In Living With Yourself, the trailer for which has just been released, Paul Rudd plays a man in the throes of an existential crisis.

Torn between the desire to become someone better and the reality of such a process, Miles quickly becomes disenchanted. After visiting an establishment promising to make him a better person, he finds himself replaced by his more successful double. Confronted with himself, Miles is going to have to assume the consequences of his actions while fighting to win back his wife Kate, played by Aisling Bea.

The eight-episode series is told from different points of view. Timothy Greenberg (The Daily Show with Jon Stewart) created and wrote the original comedy with the help of directors Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris (Little Miss Sunshine). Besides starring in the principal role(s), Paul Rudd is also executive-producing.

Paul Rudd is back in a televised series after having played the role of Mike Hannigan, Phoebe's boyfriend and then husband in Friends between 2002 and 2004. He then held regular roles in Reno 911!, Parks and Recreation, and Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later. — AFP-Relaxnews