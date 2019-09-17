Jane Lynch has new project in the works with Cyndi Lauper

Jane Lynch played Sue Sylvester in 'Glee.' — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Sept 17 — A few minutes after her victory at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, the actress known for her role in The Marvelous Mrs Maisel let the cat out of the bag about a series being developed by Netflix. The as-yet-untitled project will bring together Cyndi Lauper and Jane Lynch in a contemporary Golden Girls-style comedy.

For the fifth time in her career, actress Jane Lynch has walked away with an Emmy Award. This latest one, for her appearance in the Amazon series The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, was awarded at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremony which was held on Sunday, September 15 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. The actress took advantage of the happy occasion to announce her next project in development for Netflix.

Headed to Netflix

Jane Lynch revealed that she has sold a new series to the American streaming giant in which she will appear alongside the singer Cyndi Lauper. “We're our age, I'm almost 60, she's 65, and we're looking for our next act without having had husbands or children,” she spilled in the pressroom without being sure she could talk about it.

Besides Cyndi Lauper, two other actors or actresses should soon be joining the cast. “There will be two other folks in it who haven't been cast yet. It's kind of a Golden Girls for today,” she added. The comedy has been co-created by Carol Leifter (Seinfeld) and Steven Engel, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Her fifth Emmy Award

Introduced to the wider public thanks to her portrayal of the terrifying, hilarious coach Sue Sylvester in Ryan Murphy's "Glee, Jane Lynch won the “Best Guest Comedy Actress” Emmy Award for her role as comic Sophie Lennon in the Amazon Prime Video series The Marvelous Mrs Maisel.

The American actress's triumph puts an end to the three-year winning streak of Saturday Night Live, the satire sketch show which had dominated the category since 2016 thanks to wins for Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Melissa McCarthy and Tiffany Haddish.

This year, Jane Lynch was chosen over big names of the small screen including Sandra Oh and Emma Thompson for Saturday Night Live, Maya Rudolph for The Good Place, and Kristen Scott Thomas and Fiona Shaw for Fleabag. — AFP-Relaxnews