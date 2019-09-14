Lupita Nyong'o and Danai Gurira's 'Americanah' adaptation gets series order at HBO Max

LOS ANGELES, Sept 14 ― The Black Panther stars will reunite for the drama based on Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's best-selling novel.
HBO Max has ordered ten episodes of the limited series.
Lupita Nyong'o (Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Us) will star in Americanah. Danai Gurira (Avengers: Infinity War, Black Panther) wrote the pilot and will serve as showrunner.
Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's award-winning 2013 novel Americanah centres on Nigerian-born Ifemelu (Nyong'o), who as a young girl in Nigeria, falls in love with her classmate Obinze.
Both depart their military-ruled country for the West; Ifemelu heads for university in the US, where, despite achieving professional success, she must grapple with racism, adversity and her own identity. Meanwhile, Obinze, denied a visa after 9/11, ends up an undocumented immigrant in London.
The series will be executive-produced by Gurira, Nyong'o for Eba Productions, Plan B Entertainment, Andrea Calderwood for Potboiler Television, Didi Rea and Danielle Del for D2 Productions, and Nancy Won. ― AFP-Relaxnews