Listen to Snoop Dogg and Migos 'cover' the 'Addams Family' theme (VIDEO)

'The Addams Family' is coming to US theatres on October 11. ― Picture courtesy of Universal Pictures via AFP

LOS ANGELES, Sept 14 ― Migos, Snoop Dogg, Karol G and producer Rock Mafia have just unveiled My Family, their reinterpretation of the Addams Family theme, which will be included in the upcoming namesake animated movie.

The iconic piano riff begins Migos, Snoop Dogg, Karol G and producer Rock Mafia's My Family, which will be included on the Addams Family soundtrack. The movie, directed by Conrad Vernon and Greg Tiernan, will reprise the adventures of the uncommon family, which debuted in the pages of the New Yorker back in 1930.

Coming to US theatres on October 11, the movie features an all-star voice cast including Chloe Grace Moretz as Wednesday, Charlize Theron as Morticia, Oscar Isaac as Gomez, Finn Wolfhard as Pugsley and Nick Kroll as Uncle Fester. ― AFP-Relaxnews