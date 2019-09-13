Watch Emily Clarke and Henry Golding in new trailer for ‘Last Christmas’ (VIDEO)

In the Paul Feig-directed romcom, Henry Golding plays the optimistic Tom while Emilia Clarke stars as a down-on-her-luck shop assistant. — Screengrab from YouTube/Universal Pictures

LOS ANGELES, Sept 13 — Universal Pictures has released a new international trailer for upcoming rom-com Last Christmas that stars Emily Clarke and Henry Golding.

Clarke plays Kate, a young woman who has struggled with her health and feeling jaded, moves back in with her mother. Working as Santa’s elf at a store, things start to take a surprising new turn when she meets Tom (Golding).

Directed by Paul Feig, the film also stars Emma Thompson, Michelle Yeoh, Ingrid Oliver, Sue Perkins and Patti LuPone.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Kate (Clarke) harumphs around London, a bundle of bad decisions accompanied by the jangle of bells on her shoes, another irritating consequence from her job as an elf in a year-round Christmas shop. Tom (Golding) seems too good to be true when he walks into her life and starts to see through so many of Kate’s barriers. As London transforms into the most wonderful time of the year, nothing should work for these two. But sometimes, you gotta let the snow fall where it may, you gotta listen to your heart.”

Last Christmas is set for release here on November 14.