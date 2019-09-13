Neon Lights music and arts festival announces 13 more acts to join the likes of Mumford & Sons and Halsey

The Neon Lights arts and music festival will be an explosive two-day event at Fort Canning. — Picture courtesy of Neon Lights

PETALING JAYA, Sept 13 — Singapore’s Neon Lights music and arts festival have added 13 more acts to its line-up, after previously announcing headliners in English folk rockers Mumford & Sons, American pop singer Halsey, English electro-R&B duo Honne and Norwegian electro-pop singer Aurora.

Among names freshly included are Australian singer and electronic music artist Nick Murphy, formerly known as Chet Faker, Grammy-winning English electronic producer Mura Masa, and Canadian jazz/hip-hop outfit BadBadNotGood.

Others announced for the line-up of the two-day event include Mexican-American indie pop singer-songwriter Cuco, Filipino-Irish singer-songwriter AndreaH, psychedelic rock band King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard and electronic music duo Cosmo’s Midnight from Australia.

Joining the list for the event to be held on Nov 23 and 24 at Fort Canning Green in Fort Canning Park will be singer-songwriter Gus Dapperton, DJ duo Fleetmac Wood and electronic duo Joan from the United States.

Singaporean acts folk-blues band Shak & the Baits, funk band MMLD, Mexican music act Mariachi Viva Mexico and percussion troupe Bloco Singapura will also hit the stage.

The full line-up, schedules and details as well as limited early-bird tickets that start from S$30 (RM91) for children and S$108 (RM328) for adults are available via Neon Lights’ official website and through Sistic.