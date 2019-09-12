Uzo Aduba cast in season four of ‘Fargo’

Uzo Aduba attends the ‘Orange Is The New Black’ final season world premiere at the Lincoln Centre in New York July 25, 2019. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Sept 12 — The Orange Is The New Black star joins a cast led by Chris Rock for the fourth season of the critically-acclaimed anthology series.

Described as a story of “immigration and assimilation and the things we do for money,” season four Fargo will be set in 1950 in Kansas City, Missouri. Two rival criminal gangs, one African-American, led by Loy Cannon, and one Italian, led by Donatello Fadda strike an uneasy truce by trading their youngest sons. But when the head of the Kansas City mafia suddenly dies, everything changes.

Rock will play Loy Cannon, the head of one of the gangs, who has given up his son to his enemy, and must raise his rival’s child as his own.

Uzo Aduba plays a character called Zelmare Roulette. No further details were confirmed, but Deadline described the character as a “ruthless recent escapee from prison who joins forces with the Cannon family”.

Jack Huston, Jason Schwartzman, Ben Whishaw, Jessie Buckley, Salvatore Esposito, Andrew Bird, Jeremie Harris, Gaetano Bruon, Anji White, Francesco Acquaroli, Emyri Crutchfield, and Amber Midthunder also star.

Noah Hawley, who created the award-winning series, returns as showrunner, writer and director. Joel & Ethan Coen, Warren Littlefield and John Cameron will executive produce.

Aduba is best known for her role as Suzanne “Crazy Eyes’” Warren in the Netflix series Orange Is the New Black, for which she won two Emmys, for best guest actress in a comedy and for best supporting actress in a drama. She is currently filming the FX drama series Mrs. America opposite Cate Blanchett.

Fargo season four will premiere on FX in 2020. — AFP-Relaxnews