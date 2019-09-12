Jeannie Hsieh turns heads in Micheal Kors at New York Fashion Week

Taiwanese singer-songwriter Jeannie Hsieh won praises for her Micheal Kors outfit at the New York Fashion Week. — Picture via Instagram

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 12 — Taiwanese singer-songwriter Jeannie Hsieh turned heads with her Micheal Kors outfit in the Big Apple at the New York Fashion Week.

Hsieh was pictured wearing a suit, matched with a black bra that revealed her cleavage.

The 44-year-old won much praise for her daring outfit from celebrities and fans alike.

TV host Chen Chien-chou commented Jeannie looked stylish in the outfit while a fan humourously commented that just looking at Hsieh’s outfit cured her of her flu.

Some took note of the revealing nature of the outfit, saying Hsieh would have found herself in a spot of bother had she dressed as such in Taiwan while another follower commented she had broken the law for showing too much skin.