Paramount to write 'Face/Off' reboot, says report

Hong Kong director John Woo directed the original 'Face/Off' movie.

LOS ANGELES, Sept 11 ― Screenwriter Oren Uziel (22 Jump Street) will write a new version of Paramount's 1990s action film, reports Deadline. The original, which came out 22 years ago and starred John Travolta and Nicolas Cage, was a resounding success at the box office, bringing in more than US$247 million (RM1.02 billion) worldwide. No casting decisions have been announced.

Reboots are in fashion for television, and cinema is also surfing on this wave of nostalgia. With Sony Pictures bringing out its new version of Charlie's Angels this November, it's Paramount's turn to remake one of its biggest successes. According to Deadline's sources, a remake of thriller Face/Off is currently in development with a new cast.

Although neither a director nor any actors have been announced for the film, Paramount has already signed with 22 Jump Street screenwriter Oren Uziel for the script. Seasoned producer Neal H. Morritz, who brought the Fast and Furious saga as well as the Preacher and The Boys series to the screen, is co-producing the project alongside David Permut as executive producer. The latter was involved in producing 1997's original film.

Released 22 years ago, the action thriller Face/Off was carried by John Travolta and Nicolas Cage under the direction of John Woo. Nicolas Cage played Castor Troy, a terrorist who has hidden a chemical bomb in Los Angeles. In order to locate the bomb, FBI agent Sean Archer, whose son was killed by the terrorist, decides to undergo cosmetic surgery to implant Troy's face. The mission leads him to infiltrate the prison where Troy's brother is held. In the meantime, Castor Troy has managed to escape and has also changed faces, adopting that of Sean Archer and stealing his whole life. Alone after the assassination of his entire team, the real FBI agent decides to break out of prison.

The original feature brought in over US$245 million worldwide.