Raja Permaisuri Agong invites singer Tomok and kids to Istana Negara after ‘cute’ birthday song

Tomok with sons Arrian and Andrashah. ― Picture via Instagram/Tomok

PETALING JAYA, Sept 10 ― The vocal talents of Malaysian singer Tomok's children has won the approval of Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.

The One in a Million winner’s two sons Arrian Akid, eight and Andrashah Iman, five sang Happy Birthday on Twitter in conjunction with the official birthday of Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah yesterday.

The adorable clip, which was uploaded by the boys’ mother Siti Rahayu Abas, soon caught the attention of Tunku Azizah who responded to the tweet asking about them.

Junjung kasih KEBAWAH DULI YANG MAHA MULIA SERI PADUKA BAGINDA YANG DIPERTUAN AGONG dan PERMAISURI AGONG.....Selamat menyambut hari keputeraan Tuanku Al Sultan Abdullah Ri’Ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah Ibni Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Al-Mustain Billah..

DAULAT TUANKU... pic.twitter.com/LWiMPBHzmD — mrs tOm (@Sitirahayuabas) September 9, 2019

The Queen later conveyed her intentions of inviting the duo to the palace.

“Of course we’d be so happy if we received an invitation from the palace. It’s for the children’s experience. Who doesn’t want a photo with the Agong? At least it’s a chance to enter the palace.

“If it’s really an invitation from the Permaisuri Agong, I feel really lucky. Who doesn’t want the opportunity to meet the Agong chances like these are once in a lifetime and not everyone gets it,” Tomok told mStar.

The 35-year-old Rempuh singer whose real name is Shah Indrawan Ismail said he did not expect his wife’s tweet to be noticed by social media users let alone Tunku Azizah.

tuanku nak jemput ke istana — azizah iskandar (@cheminahsayang) September 9, 2019

“Seeing that today is the birthday of Yang di-Pertuan Agong, my wife took a video for the fun of it to wish the King, just like everyone else did.

“And then she uploaded it on Twitter and other social media users tagged Tunku Azizah. Didn’t expect out of all the many wishes, our video got her attention,” Tomok said.

Tomok took to Instagram yesterday to share a screenshot from Twitter which showed Tunku Azizah inviting his sons to Istana Negara.

“Is this for real? An invitation from Tuanku Agong for my kids to go to the palace,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, his fans and fellow celebrity friends such as Fara Fauzana, Sherry Al-Hadad and Fadzil Zahari chimed in to express their joy over the unexpected news.