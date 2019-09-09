Watch Ewan McGregor in the final trailer for ‘Doctor Sleep’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from ‘Doctor Sleep’ that stars Ewan McGregor, Rebecca Ferguson, Kyliegh Curran and more.

LOS ANGELES, Sept 9 — Warner Bros has released the final trailer for upcoming supernatural thriller Doctor Sleep, the adaptation of Stephen King’s sequel to The Shining novel.

Set years after the events of The Shining, a now-adult Dan Torrence (played by Ewan McGregor) meets a young girl (played by Kyliegh Curran) with similar powers as his and tries to protect her from a cult known as The True Knot who prey on children with powers to remain immortal.

The film also stars Rebecca Ferguson, Bruce Greenwood, Zahn McClarnon, Emily Alyn Lind, Jocelin Donahue, Jacob Tremblay, Carl Lumbly and Alex Essoe.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Doctor Sleep continues the story of Danny Torrance, 40 years after his terrifying stay at the Overlook Hotel in The Shining. McGregor, Ferguson and newcomer Curran star in the supernatural thriller, directed by Mike Flanagan, from his own screenplay based upon the novel by Stephen King. Still irrevocably scarred by the trauma he endured as a child at the Overlook, Torrance has fought to find some semblance of peace. But that peace is shattered when he encounters Abra, courageous teenager with her own powerful extrasensory gift, known as the “shine”. Instinctively recognising that Dan shares her power, Abra has sought him out, desperate for his help against the merciless Rose the Hat and her followers, The True Knot, who feed off the shine of innocents in their quest for immortality. Forming an unlikely alliance, Dan and Abra engage in a brutal life-or-death battle with Rose. Abra’s innocence and fearless embrace of her shine compel Dan to call upon his own powers as never before — at once facing his fears and reawakening ghosts of the past.”

Doctor Sleep is set for US release on November 8.