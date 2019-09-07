Brad Pitt hints at a mini-series based on ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’

Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, Quentin Tarantino Margot Robbie attend the screening of the film ‘Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood’ at the 72nd edition of the Cannes Film Festival. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Sept 7 — Brad Pitt took advantage of a New York Times interview to confirm development of a mini-series derived from the latest Quentin Tarantino film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. While the American actor vaunted the positive aspects of streaming, he has not confirmed whether he would be part of the adventure.

Rumours have been going around for a while, and according to Brad Pitt, the project might just be in the development stages. The American actor has confirmed that a mini-series adapted from the latest Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood could very well see the light of day. New York Times journalist Kyle Buchanan relayed the information on his Twitter account after interviewing the Hollywood star.

According to Pitt’s revelations, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood could be adapted in a multi-episode series. “Yeah he’s talked about it,” Pitt told the New York Times on Wednesday, September 4. Last July, iconic director Quentin Tarantino announced that he had signed up for five 30-minute episodes and that he was working on coming up with more.

The project makes complete sense for the actor, who played Cliff Booth in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood: “What I notice about the younger generation is that they’re used to receiving a lot of information at a much faster pace, and they’re more inclined to watch a short series of episodes where you can stay in it as long as you want or jump out whenever you get bored,” he said.

While a silver-screen icon, Brad Pitt casts a positive look on the world of television, highlighting the positive sides of the new streaming platforms: “I look at series where you can spend much more time on characters and story and explore angles you don’t always get to in film,” he said. No word yet on whether he will be reprising his role from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood -- or if the series will become a reality. — AFP-Relaxnews