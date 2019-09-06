Camila Cabello drops two new tracks, 'Shameless' and 'Liar' (VIDEOS)

US-Cuban singer-songwriter Camila Cabello arrives for the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey August 26, 2019. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Sept 6 — The two songs will appear on the singer's upcoming second album, Romance.

As promised last week, Camila Cabello released two new songs yesterday — her first solo releases since 2018.

“So many mornings I woke up confused/ In my dreams I do anything I want to you/ My emotions are naked they're taking me out of my mind/ Right now I'm shameless/ Screaming my lungs out for ya,” she sings on the spare, emotional Shameless, which arrived along with a music video.

The Henry Scholfield-directed clip shows Cabello crawling across the floor of a courtyard before flames appear, walking the streets in a white dress, expressing her passion to a woman priest in a Catholic confessional, and dancing with a group of lookalikes in identical red dresses.

With Latin and jazz-inflected rhythms, Liar has a more upbeat feel, as Cabello sings about not being able to resist a lover: “I said I won't lose control, I don't want it/ I said I won't get too close but I can't stop it/ Oh no, there you go making me a liar/ Got me begging you for more/ Oh no there I go, startin' up a fire.”

“These songs are basically the story of my life the past couple years and the stories I've accumulated — I knew for a long time I wanted my album to be called Romance because these stories are about falling in love,” the singer said about the songs.

The two tracks follow Señorita, Cabello's chart-topping collaboration with Shawn Mendes. Following her first big solo hit, 2017's Havana, she released her debut solo album, Camila, last January.

A release date for Romance has not yet been revealed. — AFP-Relaxnews