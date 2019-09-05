Martha Plimpton joins Lena Dunham's new series

Martha Plimpton recently had a recurring role in the third season of 'Brockmire.' — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Sept 5 — The American actress will appear in the pilot episode of Generation, a series under development by the creator of Girls, according to American media sources. Martha Plimpton is the first actress to be cast for the dramatic comedy for the HBO Max platform.

Martha Plimpton is entering the world of streaming television. The actress, recently seen in the series Younger, has been cast in the new series being co-produced by Lena Dunham. The dramatic comedy will be offered on the HBO Max subscription platform if the pilot episode goes well.

Entitled Generation, the new series follows a group of high school students whose sexuality tests the conservative belief systems of their families. Martha Plimpton is to play Megan, a mother from Orange County whose deeply-held beliefs conflict with the newer values of her two daughters' generation.

Daniel Barnz, director of dramatic fim Cake, is the series' creator, screenwriter, and director. His daughter Zelda is co-writing the script with him and co-producing the pilot episode. It's a family affair, as his husband Ben Barnz is also executive producing via their company We're Not Brothers Productions.

Lena Dunham is one of the executive producers via her company Good Thing Going Productions.

Martha Plimpton found stardom in Richard Donner's cult 1985 movie Goonies. More recently, the American actress has appeared in Raising Hope.

In 2012 she faced off with Uma Thurman in Smash to win the Emmy Award for “Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series” in The Good Wife. Since then, the actress has had smaller roles in Younger, The Guest Book, and Brockmire. — AFP-Relaxnews