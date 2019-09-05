Hulu and MGM to develop ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ sequel

Hulu’s ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ stars Elisabeth Moss. — Picture from Hulu via AFP-Relaxnews

LOS ANGELES, Sept 5 — The Testaments, Margaret Atwood’s sequel to The Handmaid’s Tale will be adapted by streaming service Hulu — home to the Emmy-winning show about a dystopian regime in the future United States of America — in partnership with MGM.

MGM and Hulu announced yesterday that they will develop The Testaments, the sequel to Margaret Atwood’s best-selling 1985 novel as a TV series. They are in discussions with The Handmaid’s Tale showrunner Bruce Miller.

The Testaments, which releases September 10, takes up the tale over 15 years after the ambiguous ending of the original Handmaid’s Tale novel. Moving away from the perspective of June (Offred), The Testaments will be narrated by three other women: a young woman who grew up in the totalitarian society of Gilead where women have few or no rights, a Canadian teen who was born there, and Aunt Lydia, a key character in both the Handmaid’s Tale novel and series.

The Handmaid’s Tale won 11 Emmys for its first two seasons, including one for Outstanding Drama Series in 2017. It recently ended its third season; a return date for season four has not yet been set.

Steve Stark, president of television production at MGM, said: “Margaret Atwood is a literary icon who continues to delight and challenge readers through her provocative and compelling prose. She has been an incredible creative partner and resource to MGM throughout the production of Handmaid’s and we look forward to working with her on the story’s exciting next chapter.” — AFP-Relaxnews