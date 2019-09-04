Post-cheating video, HK singer Sammi Cheng in no hurry to see hubby Andy Hui back to work

Hong Kong singer Sammi Cheng’s next project has been slated for December and she plans to rest before the start of her next project. — Picture via Instagram/ sammi_chengsauman

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 4 — Cantopop diva Sammi Cheng is not rushing her husband Andy Hui to return to work.

Cheng said Hui should first reflect and reorganise himself before making a comeback.

Hui had taken time off from entertainment industry after he was caught on video kissing and cuddling in the backseat of a taxi with actress Jacqueline Wong.

Met by media on Tuesday after attending a charity event in Hong Kong, Cheng said she would leave it to Hui when he wants to return to work.

“For everything there is a process. I am in no hurry to see him return to work,” Oriental Daily quoted Cheng as saying.

Meanwhile, Sin Chew Daily quoted Cheng as saying that she was still exhausted despite going on a two-week holiday following the completion of her concert tour.

“I am still very tired as during holiday, we walked a lot but at least the mind was relaxed,” she said, admitting age was catching up on her.

The 47-year-old, who does not plan to work for the next two months, said her next project is slated for December.

“We will never be able to earn all money in the world. We should instead take a rest during a suitable time,” she said, adding that she plans to take short courses during her break.