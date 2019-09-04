One million viewers on BBC Two for ‘Untouchable: The Rise & Fall of Harvey Weinstein’

Disgraced Hollywood magnate Harvey Weinstein is currently awaiting trial. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Sept 4 — Two years after the sexual assault revelations leveled against him, the Harvey Weinstein affair continues to fascinate. Untouchable: The Rise & Fall of Harvey Weinstein, a documentary about the movie-industry magnate, has attracted the eyeballs of over a million Britons when it was broadcast on BBC Two this past Sunday, September 1.

The man whose crimes prompted the #metoo movement evidently remains an object of fascination. To wit, the shocking documentary Untouchable: The Rise & Fall of Harvey Weinstein was watched by over a million viewers across the UK, according to a report by Deadline.

During its broadcast of the 90-minute Ursula MacFarlane-directed documentary on Sunday, BBC Two reported a peak audience of over a million between 9 and 10:30 pm. On average, 942,000 viewers were captivated by the investigation about the fallen Hollywood producer, a respectable number that is nonetheless far from being uncommon for the network: On the same evening, hit series Peaky Blinders attracted an average of 3.6 million viewers over on BBC One.

The documentary — which was directed by the filmmaker behind One Deadly Weekend in America and Charlie Hebdo: Three Days that Shook Paris — was premiered at Sundance back in January 2019.

It tells the story of the meteoric rise and horrific fall of Weinstein, with Paz de la Huerta, Caitlin Dulany and Rosanna Arquette describing his modus operandi for the camera. The film also divulges the ways in which the Miramax founder hid his manoeuvres, by using private agencies and taking advantage of his grip on the media.

Journalist Ronan Farrow, who brought the scandal to light, is also interviewed alongside colleagues Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey.

The documentary, which has been released to theatres in some markets, got its US release on streaming platform Hulu on Monday, September 2. — AFP-Relaxnews