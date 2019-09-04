New in theatres: ‘It: Chapter Two’, ‘Satanic Panic’, ‘Night Hunter’ and more

A screengrab from ‘It: Chapter Two’.

LOS ANGELES, Sept 4 — Pennywise returns, as do the grown-up Losers Club, for It: Chapter Two, while Satanic Panic takes a more comedic approach to horror, Henry Cavill stars in crime thriller Night Hunter, Indian comedy drama Chhichhore releases internationally, and Korean-American story Ms Purple debuts in the US.

It: Chapter Two (R)

Twenty-seven years on from 2017’s It, the now adult members of the Losers Club reconvene in Derry, northeastern USA, in order to extinguish the supernatural entity that terrorised them in the first film.

Starring Jessica Chastain (Interstellar, Crimson Peak), James McAvoy (X-Men franchise 2011-2019, Split), Bill Hader (TV’s Barry, South Park), Isaiah Mustafa (TV’s Shadowhunters), Bill Skarsgard (It, Deadpool 2) and directed by Andy Muschetti (It).

Select release dates: New Zealand, Philippines, South Korea from September 4; Australia, Brazil, Malaysia, Netherlands, Russia, Singapore, South Africa from September 5; Canada, Ireland, UK, USA, Vietnam from September 6; Hong Kong from September 12; France from September 18; Japan from November 1.

Satanic Panic

A pizza delivery girl volunteers to take an order outside the usual service area. When she gets there she discovers a Satanic cult in search of a virgin sacrifice: Her.

Starring Hayley Griffith, Jerry O’Connell (Stand By Me, TV’s Sliders and Billions), Rebbeca Romijn (X-Men franchise, 2000-2006), Ruby Modine (Happy Death Day movies, TV’s Shameless), and a feature debut for director Chelsea Stardust.

Select US theatres from September 6, on demand October.

Night Hunter (R)

An exacting vigilante and a jaded police lieutenant get tangled up in a dangerous case involving an unpredictable suspect.

Starring Ben Kingsley (Sexy Beast, Exodus: Gods and Kings), Henry Cavill (Justice League, Mission: Impossible — Fallout), Brendan Fletcher (TV’s Arrow), Alexandra Daddario (Baywatch, San Andreas) and a feature debut for director David Raymond

Select release dates: USA, September 6; UK, September 13; various EMEA territories since August.

Chhichhore

A group of seven friends meet in university and stick together through life’s ups and downs.

Starring Sushant Singh Rajput (PK), Shraddha Kapoor (Saaho), Varun Sharma (Furkey), Prateik Babbar (Umrika), Tahir Raj Bhasin (Mardaani), Naveen Polishetty (Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya) and Nitesh Tiwari (Dangal), who also directed.

Select release dates: India, South Africa, UK, USA — September 6.

Ms Purple

Kasie asks her estranged brother Carey to come back home to San Francisco’s Koreatown in order to help care for their father, who is close to death, prompting the siblings to face up to their difficult upbringing.

Starring Tiffany Chu (interactive TV series Artificial) and Teddy Lee, and directed by Justin Choon (Gook, Man Up).

US release date: From September 6. — AFP-Relaxnews