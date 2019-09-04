‘Narcos’ producer to create Netflix’s first Belgian series ‘Into the Night’

No release date has been confirmed so far for Netflix series ‘Into the Night.’ — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Sept 4 — The streaming titan will soon begin production on its first Belgian original series, titled Into the Night, according to an official Netflix press release dated yesterday, September 3.

The series, which was inspired by a sci-fi novel, will follow a group of people desperately trying to escape the sun’s devastating rays. Six episodes are slated for release sometime in 2020.

Netflix continues to spread its European empire. The streaming giant, which has made no bones of its intention of developing European series, has just announced that it has ordered Into the Night, its first-ever Belgian Original.

The show, which will be directed by homegrown duo Inti Calfat and Dirk Verheye (Over Water), was created by producer and showrunner Jason George, who has worked with Netflix for the original series Narcos as one of its producers and screenwriters in 2017.

Six episodes in 2020

On its official site, Netflix specifies that the first season of the science-fiction thriller will be composed of six episodes and that Into the Night is slated for release to the platform in 2020.

The plot is centred around a cosmic cataclysm that threatens humanity, with the sun going from life source to a harbinger of death by destroying everything that comes in contact with its rays.

In order to escape a deadly fate, a red-eye flight from Brussels heads west, carrying passengers and crew members from all walks of life, who have one thing in common: a desire to survive at all costs.

The project was inspired by The Old Axolotl writer Jacek Dukaj, who will executive produce the project alongside Tomek Bagiński (The Witcher).

In a statement, George said: “Within this high-concept thriller, Into the Night asks a basic question that’s heard a lot these days: Can people still unite for the greater good — or will self-interests tear us apart?

“I was drawn to the idea that a commercial flight is a makeshift community, packing together strangers with different backgrounds and beliefs. Sometimes, this leads to the forming of friendships. Sometimes, it’s arguments over armrests.”

While none of the cast has yet been revealed, we do know that the series actors will hail from Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Russia and Turkey. Brussels-based production company Entre Chien et Loup (Elle, Don Quixote) will be producing Into the Night. — AFP-Relaxnews