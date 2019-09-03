Ellen DeGeneres is developing a drama series for The CW

Ellen DeGeneres will also be producing the film ‘Jekyll’, featuring Chris Evans. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Sept 3 — In addition to carrying out her daily duties as an adulated daytime TV host, Ellen DeGeneres is also a discerning producer. After Splitting Up Together, she is set to produce another series. The inspiring drama, which is inspired by a true story, will focus on the survivor of a grave accident. No word yet on the production’s cast.

Variety is reporting that DeGeneres is developing a new drama series for The CW, teaming up with Irene Sankoff and David Hein, the duo behind musical Come From Away.

If ordered by the network, the series, based on the 2016 memoir How to Get Run Over by a Truck by Katie McKenna, might be composed of one-hour episodes, the number of which has not yet been revealed.

The plot will follow McKenna, who got hit by a semi-truck at the age of 24, surviving the devastating accident against all odds after being transferred to New York’s best trauma centre, located in the famous Rikers Island jail. Among the prison guards and inmates, she rallied a strong spirit and the support of her family to heal from the ordeal.

DeGeneres will be executive producing the series through her company A Very Good Production alongside Sankoff and Hein, who will also act as screenwriters. Warner Bros Television will be co-producing.

The American talk show host will continue to delight daytime audiences, having renewed The Ellen DeGeneres Show until 2022, while co-producing upcoming Netflix series Green Eggs and Ham. She recently produced comedy series Splitting Up Together for ABC. — AFP-Relaxnews