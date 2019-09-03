Camila Cabello teases new music out this week

US-Cuban singer-songwriter Camila Cabello arrives for the 61st Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles February 10, 2019. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Sept 3 — The former Fifth Harmony member invited fans to step into her “world of romance” in a series of three cryptic videos she shared on social media on August 31.

One of them features Cabello reciting a monologue about the nature of love and romance, as she wanders in the forest and by the ocean.

“What do I know about love? Nothing. Where does the love go when it runs out? When does it leave? Why does it die? Do you kill it in one violent blow? Or is it a million unattended, unhealed little cuts and scratches,” she wonders in the grainy visual.

Another teaser video, captioned with the question, “What do I know about love?,” shows a golden key unlocking the singer’s mechanical heart.

It also reveals that the first instalment of Cabello’s new project will arrive as soon as September 5.

Aside from the snippets, the Havana singer posted to Instagram a photo of herself sitting on a pedestal between Roman columns.

Although no further details were given, the videos left fans assuming that new music material is on the horizon.

Cabello’s most recent release is her single with Shawn Mendes, Senorita, which earned Best Collaboration at the recent VMAs.

She also teamed up with Mark Ronson for Find U Again, which is featured on the British producer’s Late Night Feelings album.