Vin Diesel says ‘Fast and Furious 9’ filming is at halfway mark

US actor Vin Diesel at the world premiere of 'Avengers: Infinity War,' in Hollywood, California, April 2018. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Sept 2 ― Vin Diesel is busy filming for Fast and Furious 9 but he is also making sure that fans are updated on the progress.

Diesel took to Instagram to share a video of him on the sets of Fast and Furious 9, revealing that production of the film was already “half way”. He went on to add: “We’re at the end of week 10, and this is a unique, European take on an opulent version of a tuna party and you know this is like nothing you’ve ever seen.”

Directed by Justin Lin, Fast and Furious 9 will also star Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Nathalie Emmanuel, Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren, John Cena, Michael Rooker, Finn Cole and Anna Sawai.

Fast and Furious 9 is slated for US release on May 22, 2020.