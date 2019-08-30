Celebrate Merdeka with these these truly Malaysian offerings on Astro

Everyone has heard of ‘Sepet’ but did you know ‘Mukhsin’ is the prequel to Yasmin Ahmad’s beloved Orked trilogy? — Picture courtesy of Astro

PETALING JAYA, Aug 30 — The long weekend is almost upon us as Malaysians usher in the 62nd year of independence tomorrow.

No plans to go out of town for a short weekend getaway or not sure how to include a dash of patriotism in your celebrations?

Why not kickstart the festivities with a countdown to Merdeka and Malaysia Day by having a marathon of Malaysian films?

Here are 10 highly rated homegrown films and documentaries to binge on this weekend that’s available on Astro’s free Malaysiaku channel (CH 700) and on demand from August 30 to September 17.

1. Munafik 1 & 2

Supernatural horror fans won’t be disappointed. — Picture courtesy of Astro

Guaranteed to spook lovers of all things supernatural and horror, Munafik centres around Adam, a religious medical practitioner who struggles to come to terms with his wife’s untimely death.

Syamsul Yusof’s blockbuster hit was the best-selling Malaysian film in 2016, raking in RM17.04 million nationwide.

Its sequel Munafik 2 was released last year, this time with Adam’s faith tested once more as he tries to save a mother from a religious leader of a deviant sect.

Munafik 1 & 2

2. The Farm: En Veettu Thottathil

The famous fairy tale ‘Little Red Riding Hood’ goes dark in this Tamil version. — Picture courtesy of Astro

Described as a Malaysian Tamil slasher film, Karthik Shamalan’s 2017 film was inspired by the fairy tale Little Red Riding Hood that takes a dark turn.

The narrative follows the story of a hearing-impaired girl and the various men she encounters.

The film was screened at film festivals in Puerto Rico, Mexico and Los Angeles.

En Veetu Thottathil

3. Yasmin Ahmad’s Orked trilogy

Sharifah Aryana and Mohd Shafie Naswip in a scene from ‘Mukhsin’. — Picture courtesy of Astro

The late Yasmin Ahmad who always described herself more of a storyteller than a filmmaker will always be loved and remembered for her honest depiction of life in a multicultural and multi-faith society.

The first of the trilogy, Sepet, revolves around teenagers Orked and Jason falling in love despite their different backgrounds.

Its sequel Gubra takes place seven years after Sepet where Orked is married to an older man but still harbours feelings for Jason.

The trilogy ends with Mukhsin that serves as a prequel. Set in 1993, viewers meet a 10-year-old Orked who meets her first love, a 12-year-old boy named Mukhsin.

Can't get enough of Yasmin's masterpieces? All her films are available on the Malaysiaku channel (CH 700).

4. Sergeant Hassan

Did you know P. Ramlee directed this film when its original director could not complete it?

A Merdeka movie marathon would not be complete without a P. Ramlee film, so why not start with this 1958 classic set during the Japanese invasion of Malaya?

The patriotic film explores themes of national loyalty and was directed by Filipino filmmaker Lamberto Avellana and P. Ramlee himself when the former was not able to complete the movie.

Astro is also serving up other P. Ramlee favourites such as Pendekar Bujang Lapok, Do Re Mi, Ali Baba Bujang Lapok and Nujum Pa’ Blalang.

Astro is also serving up other P. Ramlee favourites such as Pendekar Bujang Lapok, Do Re Mi, Ali Baba Bujang Lapok and Nujum Pa' Blalang.

5. The Journey

‘The Journey’ was shot in various locations in Malaysia. — Picture courtesy of Astro

Navigating cultural differences in love is the main theme in this 2014 comedy-drama that follows Uncle Chuan, a rigid and traditional father whose British-educated daughter Bee returns with her fiancée, a foreigner named Benji.

Directed by Chiu Keng Guan and shot in various locations in Malaysia, The Journey is the ninth-highest grossing Malaysian film of all-time.

The Journey

6. Wizards of Warna Walk

The new Disney series a local adaptation of the popular US series ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’. — Picture courtesy of Astro

Kids in the family will appreciate this local adaptation of the popular Disney series Wizards of Waverly Place which starred Selena Gomez.

This new adaptation features the D’Cruz family, owners of a Peranakan coffee shop in Kuala Lumpur who are in fact, wizards with magical powers.

Wizards of Warna Walk

7. Tun Dr Mahathir: Perjuangan Belum Selesai

A two-part documentary on GE14’s surprise results and Dr Mahathir’s second-time as prime minister. — Picture courtesy of Astro

Relive all the excitement of the historic 14th General Election in this two-part documentary which begins with the surprise victory that ended 60 years of Barisan Nasional rule and the return of Dr Mahathir’s second time as Prime Minister.

The second part traces Dr Mahathir’s first term in office and the challenges in forming New Malaysia.

The second part traces Dr Mahathir's first term in office and the challenges in forming New Malaysia.

8. Work to Live

Learn about a group of young people on a mission to revive traditional art forms. — Picture courtesy of Astro

Malaysia’s precious traditional crafts are fading due to modernisation but this new documentary offers a glimpse of hope with a younger generation who are returning to their roots to rejuvenate old artforms for a contemporary audience.

Premieres on AEC (CH 301/HD CH 306), September 1 at 8.30pm or watch anytime on demand.

9. Sapok Biki – The Iban Boxer

Perfect for sport fans — Picture courtesy of Astro

Part of Astro’s Road to Nationhood series, get to know this Iban boxer who was one of two Malaysian indigenous athletes who represented the country in the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.

The documentary looks at Biki’s journey to Gold through international tournaments in Thailand, Cuba, Uzbekistan, Indonesia, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan.

The documentary looks at Biki's journey to Gold through international tournaments in Thailand, Cuba, Uzbekistan, Indonesia, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan.

10. #JomPolam

Score some East Coast travel tips with Thia. — Picture courtesy of Astro

Join new television host Thia Lakshana as she travels around the East Coast of Malaysia to explore art, culture and intriguing traditions such as the Wau Bulan, gasing and wayang kulit.

Premieres on Vaanavil (CH 201), August 31, 8.30pm. Watch anytime on demand.

For the complete list of CH700 movies, visit watchod.com.

