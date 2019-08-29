Trailer for the final season of 'Mr Robot' now online (VIDEO)

'Mr Robot' debuted in 2015 on the USA Network. — Image courtesy of USA Network via AFP

LOS ANGELES, Aug 29 — Rami Malek is back as cyber-avenger Elliot Alderson for the fourth and last season of Mr Robot, in a just-released trailer which hints at an explosive denouement for the computer genius. The last season of the Sam Esmail series will consist of 13 episodes.

The end is nigh for Mr Robot. Sam Esmail's subversive series will back for its last series on October 6, 2019 on the USA Network.

After winning the Oscar for Best Actor in 2019, Rami Malek is back in Mr Robot as young computer whiz and lost soul Elliot Alderson.

The plot will take place in New York City over the 2015 holiday period and will follow Elliott deeper into his paranoia. With anarchist leader “Mr Robot (Christian Slater), he will attempt to take down the world's super-elite, in a cyber-combat that places them squarely on the radars of Whiterose and the Dark Army,” as well as that of businessman Phillip Price (Michael Cristofer).

On air since 2015, the psychodrama thriller was followed by another Sam Esmail series, the Julia Roberts vehicle Homecoming, streaming on Amazon Prime Video since 2018. — AFP-Relaxnews