Steven Soderbergh’s next film, ‘The Laundromat,’ unveiled in first trailer (VIDEO)

Meryl Streep stars in Steven Soderbergh's 'The Laundromat.' — Picture courtesy of Netflix

LOS ANGELES, Aug 29 — Netflix took to YouTube yesterday to release the official trailer for the highly-anticipated feature starring Gary Oldman, Meryl Streep, Sharon Stone and Antonio Banderas.

After High Flying Bird, focused on an agent for NBA players, Steven Soderbergh has directed a second film for Netflix, focusing on the Panama Papers scandal.

In April 2016, the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) exposed millions of documents illustrating tax evasion by celebrities, politicians, and billionaires.

Adapted from American journalist Jake Bernstein’s Pulitzer Prize-winning book, The Laundromat follows Ellen Martin (Meryl Streep) who decides to investigate a case of insurance fraud and discovers that two charismatic lawyers, Jürgen Mossack (Gary Oldman) and Ramón Fonseca (Antonio Banderas), are defrauding the global financial system.

The cast includes Jeffrey Wright, Matthias Schoenaerts, James Cromwell, Robert Patrick, David Schwimmer and Sharon Stone.

The Laundromat will be released in a selection of cinemas in the United States on September 27, and will be available on Netflix internationally from October 18. The film will also be presented at the Venice International Film Festival which began yesterday, August 28. — AFP-Relaxnews