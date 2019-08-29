Liam Gallagher unveils nostalgic video for 'One of Us'

British singer Liam Gallagher performs on the Pyramid Stage at the Glastonbury Festival of Music and Performing Arts in Somerset, southwest England June 29, 2019. — AFP pic

LONDON, Aug 29 — One of Us will appear on Gallagher's upcoming sophomore solo album, Why Me? Why Not, due on September 20 via Warner Records.

The single, which references Oasis's classic song Live Forever, was described by Gallagher as “expressing hope that a fractured relationship can be salvaged in the future.”

The accompanying visual arrived on August 28, which marks the tenth anniversary of the infamous altercation that led to Oasis splitting up.

The concept for the black-and-white video was created by Stephen Knight, the creative mind behind Peaky Blinders, while Anthony Byrne, who helmed the fifth season of the TV show, stepped into the director's chair.

Gallagher appears at different ages through the clip, sitting beside his teenage and childhood selves in a windy field in the middle of the English countryside.

“Hey kid, did you know?/Today 16 years ago/It was you and I for the last time/You angrily said/With a smoke ring 'round your heads/You would see me on the other side,” he sings in the opening verse of the song, co-written with Andrew Wyatt.

One of Us is the fourth single to be released from Why Me? Why Not, following Shockwave, The River and Once.

The sophomore album is a collaboration with Wyatt and Greg Kurstin, who both worked on Gallagher's debut As You Were.

Why Me? Why Not will arrive in the US with the release of the musician's documentary film, As It Was, directed by Gavin Fitzgerald and Charlie Lightening.

Next fall, Gallagher will be opening on several dates of The Who's North American tour, which kicks off on October 9 in San Francisco.

He will hit the road across Europe from November 11 through February 21. Tickets and additional information can be found on Gallagher's official website. — AFP-Relaxnews