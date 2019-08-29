Ex-BIGBANG member Seungri admits to illegal gambling but denies illegal foreign exchange charges

Former BIGBANG member Seungri, real name Lee Seung-hyun, speaks to the media as he arrives for police questioning in Seoul August 28, 2019. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 29 — Former member of K-pop boyband Bigbang, Seungri, has admitted to gambling charges during questioning by police.

He has however, denied being involved in illegal foreign exchange transactions, according to Korean pop culture site Allkpop.

He was released late last night after more than 12 hours of interrogation at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency.

Seungri, 28, was previously investigated over alleged misdeeds from procurement of prostitutes for would-be investors to embezzlement of funds from the Burning Sun nightclub.

The latest round of investigations revolve around his alleged habitual overseas gambling at luxurious casinos in Las Vegas involving illicit foreign exchange transactions.

Investigations into the scandals surrounding Seungri, whose real name is Lee Seung-hyun has led to numerous allegations against other musicians and personnel at his former agency and one of the top three giant entertainment agencies, YG Entertainment.

Yang Hyun-suk, the firm’s founder and former chief producer, will also be questioned by police over similar illicit gambling and cash transfer allegations.

South Korean authorities have reportedly asked for help from the Federal Bureau of Investigation in the US to gather evidence.