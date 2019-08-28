Watch the first trailer for 'Dickinson,' starring Hailee Steinfeld, from Apple TV+ (VIDEO)

Hailee Steinfeld was nominated for an Oscar at the age of 13 for her role in True Grit.’ — Picture courtesy of Apple TV/Youtube

LOS ANGELES, Aug 28 — Apple TV+ has released a peek at one of its most-anticipated new series, Dickinson, starring Hailee Steinfeld.

After its trailer for The Morning Show starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, Apple has released a look at another series, Dickinson, with Steinfeld (Bumblebee).

The 22-year-old actress plays the American poet in what appears to be a comedy series, reinventing the story of American poet Emily Dickinson and presenting her as an unexpected Generation Y hero.

“I have one purpose, and that is to become a great writer,” declares Steinfeld as Dickinson. The story unfolds in the nineteenth century and explores the restrictions the rebellious poet faces.

Jane Krakowski (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Toby Huss (GLOW), Anna Baryshnikov, Ella Hunt and Adrian Enscoe also star.

Besides playing the lead role, Steinfeld is also executive producing alongside Alena Smith, the series’ creator and screenwriter.

While Apple’s streaming platform is expected to launch this Fall, its subscription price has not yet been announced.

See the trailer for Dickinson. — AFP-Relaxnews