Seth Rogen is developing a new comedy about the United Nations for CBS

Besides being a talented producer, Seth Rogen continues to work in front of the camera and will be headlining James Franco’s film ‘Zeroville’, out in the United States on September 27, 2019. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Aug 28 — Called UNprofessionals, the new comedy series in development at CBS will be co-produced by American comedian Seth Rogen via his company Point Grey Pictures.

According to reports in the US media, the comedy takes place in the halls of the United Nations in New York and will focus on lower-level personnel.

Rogen and Evan Goldberg are co-executive producers; the pair have previously collaborated on several series including The Boys on Amazon Prime Video, Preacher on AMC and Black Monday on Showtime.

As the project is in the very early stages, details about casting have not been released.

The production also brings together Andy Schwartz (Scrubs) and writing team Randy and Jason Sklar (Those Who Can’t) for the screenplay. The three will be executive producers alongside Jay Chandrasekhar (Arrested Development, New Girl) and Point Grey Pictures. Lionsgate is also involved in the production.

Unprofessionals joins a roster of several projects under development at CBS. Kaley Cuoco, who starred in The Big Bang Theory, is executive-producing a comedy called Pretty, while Big Little Lies showrunner David E. Kelley" is on board for The Lincoln Lawyer, based on Michael Connelly’s novels.

It is rumoured that Rogen and Goldberg are also working on a made-for-TV movie for NBC, which is still under wraps. — AFP-Relaxnews