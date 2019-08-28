Lamorne Morris to lead Hulu’s ‘Woke’, comedy about cartoonist Keith Knight

Lamorne Morris is also pursuing his movie career, and stars with Vin Diesel in ‘Bloodshot’, expected for release in February 2020. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Aug 28 — The actor, who played Winston Bishop in New Girl with Zooey Deschanel on Fox, will star in the streaming platform’s new half-hour comedy, which has just received a series order, as per American media.

Woke is a comedy series mixing live-action and animation inspired by the life of cartoon artist Keith Knight, whose work has often discussed racial and sociopolitical issues.

The story follows the life of Keef (Morris), an African-American cartoon artist about to make it big. After an altercation with the police, his work takes a more provocative turn. His cartoons begin to invade his reality and Keef becomes more conscious of the injustices of the system in which he lives, but he must try not to destroy everything he has built.

Keith Knight himself co-wrote the screenplay with Marshall Todd (Barbershop). Aeysha Carr, who previously worked on Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Everybody Hates Chris, will serve as showrunner.

Mo Marable (The Last O.G.) directed the pilot episode and will co-produce the series with Sony Pictures Television and Olive Bridge Entertainment.

Besides Morris, Sasheer Zamata (Saturday Night Live), Brandi Alexander (Insomnia), Lara Goldie (Bull, Master of None) and Blake Anderson (Workaholics) have also been cast.

No release date has been set for the moment.

Knight is particularly known for his comic strip “The K Chronicles”, published in newspapers such as the San Francisco Examiner in the beginning of the 1990s.

Woke joins Hulu’s slate of critically-acclaimed series including The Handmaid’s Tale, Castle Rock and Catch 22. — AFP-Relaxnews