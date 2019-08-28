First look at Timothee Chalamet in Netflix’s ‘The King’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from Netflix’s ‘The King’ that stars Timothee Chalamet, Joel Edgerton, Ben Mendelsohn, Robert Pattinson and Lily-Rose Depp among others.

LOS ANGELES, Aug 28 — Netflix has released the first trailer for The King that stars Timothee Chalamet as King Henry V.

The film is inspired by elements of Shakespeare’s Henry IV and Henry V play and it focuses on a young, disgraced prince who inherits the crown and must learn what it means to be a king, guided by his one true friend, Falstaff.

Also starring are Joel Edgerton as Falstaff, Ben Mendelsohn as King Henry IV, Robert Pattinson as The Dauphin, Sean Harris as William, Lily-Rose Depp as Princess Catherine, Tom Glynn-Carney as Henry Percy, Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie as Philippa and Dean-Charles Chapman as Thomas.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Hal (Chalamet), wayward prince and reluctant heir to the English throne, has turned his back on royal life and is living among the people. But when his tyrannical father dies, Hal is crowned King Henry V and is forced to embrace the life he had previously tried to escape. Now the young king must navigate the palace politics, chaos and war his father left behind, and the emotional strings of his past life — including his relationship with his closest friend and mentor, the ageing alcoholic knight, John Falstaff (Edgerton).

The King will debut on Netflix later this year.