Viola Davis to play Michelle Obama in new Showtime series

Viola Davis will star as Michelle Obama in the upcoming series ‘First Ladies.’ — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Aug 27 — Viola Davis (How to Get Away with Murder, The Help) will soon be appearing a new television series. She is set to play Michelle Obama in First Ladies, to air on the American channel Showtime.

CNN reports that Davis will be playing former First Lady Michelle Obama in an hour-long episode of First Ladies. Three episodes have been ordered from writer Aaron Cooley.

This anthology series will explore the personal and political lives of several First Ladies who made their mark on American history. The first season will focus on Eleanor Roosevelt, Betty Ford, and Michelle Obama.

Obama has previously been portrayed in films but never in television. She was played by Tika Sumpter in the 2016 feature Southside With You.

The project is produced by Showtime, Lionsgate TV, and Viola Davis and Julius Tennon’s company JuVee Productions. — AFP-Relaxnews