Spotted after split: Korean actor Song Joong-ki appears in public a month after divorcing Song Hye-kyo

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 27 — After a month of lying low following his divorce from actress Song Hye-kyo, South Korean actor Song Joong-ki has re-emerged in public.
Oriental Daily reported that the actor was seen having a barbeque meal with a group of friends.
He also took photos with a woman who was seen standing close to him.
It also reported that from Joong-ki’s cheerful expression in the photos, it looked like the actor had moved on from his divorce with Hye-kyo.
The daily learnt that although Joong-ki is currently busy with the shooting of a new series, demands for him to act had been greatly reduced following the divorce.
Even companies have cut down on retaining the actor as their product spokesman.
Joong-ki and Hye-kyo finalised their divorce on July 22 with no division of property or settlement money.