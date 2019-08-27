Spotted after split: Korean actor Song Joong-ki appears in public a month after divorcing Song Hye-kyo

Life goes on for South Korean actor Song Joong-ki after his divorce from actress Song Hye-kyo. — Picture via Instagram/ songjoongkionly

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 27 — After a month of lying low following his divorce from actress Song Hye-kyo, South Korean actor Song Joong-ki has re-emerged in public.

Oriental Daily reported that the actor was seen having a barbeque meal with a group of friends.

He also took photos with a woman who was seen standing close to him.

It also reported that from Joong-ki’s cheerful expression in the photos, it looked like the actor had moved on from his divorce with Hye-kyo.

The daily learnt that although Joong-ki is currently busy with the shooting of a new series, demands for him to act had been greatly reduced following the divorce.

Even companies have cut down on retaining the actor as their product spokesman.

Joong-ki and Hye-kyo finalised their divorce on July 22 with no division of property or settlement money.