See Natalie Portman and Jon Hamm in new trailer for ‘Lucy in the Sky’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from ‘Lucy in the Sky’ that stars Natalie Portman and Jon Hamm.

LOS ANGELES, Aug 27 — Fox Searchlight has released a new trailer for upcoming space drama Lucy in the Sky that stars Natalie Portman and Jon Hamm.

Portman plays an astronaut who has a breakdown and starts to lose her grip on reality following her return to Earth after a lengthy space mission. and

The film also stars Dan Stevens, Zazie Beetz, Pearl Amanda Dickson, Nick Offerman, Tig Notaro, Colman Domingo, Joe Williamson and Ellen Burstyn.

The synopsis of the film reads: “An astronaut returns to Earth after a lengthy mission and begins an affair with a fellow astronaut. She heads into a downward spiral as she loses her connection to her family — a condition that can afflict those who spend a long time in space — and when her lover begins another affair with an astronaut trainee, the bottom drops out.”

Lucy in the Sky is set for US release on October 4.