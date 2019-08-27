'Ms Marvel': An upcoming Muslim superhero for Disney+?

Marvel is said to be developing a new superhero named 'Ms Marvel.' — Image courtesy of Marvel via AFP

LOS ANGELES, Aug 27 — Marvel has been breaking ground with its strong female characters in movies like Captain Marvel and the upcoming Black Widow, and now a brand-new female superhero of Muslim faith may be featured in her own series on the Disney+ streaming platform, per The Hollywood Reporter.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Marvel Studios is developing a storyline for a new superhero called Ms Marvel for Disney+. Marvel has not yet confirmed the rumour.

While she's not the first female superhero, she'll be the first of Muslim faith and one of the rare such characters to be represented in a positive manner. Behind the character of Ms Marvel hides Kamala Khan, an American 16-year-old from New Jersey.

Hailing from a Muslim family of Pakistani origin, she's a huge admirer of Carol Danvers, alias Captain Marvel. As she grows up and learns more about herself, she discovers she too has superpowers: she can change her appearance, lengthen her appendages and heal superhumanly fast.

Disney is said to have signed British screenwriter Bisha K. Ali on to write and direct. Ali has notably worked on Mindy Kaling's Four Weddings and a Funeral TV series for Hulu.

For the moment there are no indicators of whether this new project will be part of the Marvel cinematic universe.

In the meantime, Disney+ will be offering four new series drawn from its Avengers franchise, with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier starring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan expected for the end of 2020, Loki with Tom Hiddleston for the beginning of 2021, WandaVision with Elizabeth Olsen for Spring 2021, and Hawkeye with Jeremy Renner expected at the end of 2021. — AFP-Relaxnews