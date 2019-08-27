Malay Mail

Key winners at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards

Published 2 hours ago on 27 August 2019

The Jonas Brothers win Best Pop Award at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Centre in Newark, New Jersey August 26, 2019. — Reuters pic
NEW JERSEY, Aug 27 — The MTV Video Music awards were held in Newark, New Jersey today.

Following is a list of winners in key categories;

Video of the Year 

Taylor Swift: You Need to Calm Down

Artist of the Year

Ariana Grande

Song of the Year 

Lil Nas X ft Billy Ray Cyrus: Old Town Road (Remix)

Best New Artist 

Billie Eilish

Best Collaboration 

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello: Senorita

Best Group 

BTS

Best Pop 

Jonas Brothers: Sucker

Best Hip-Hop 

Cardi B: Money

Best R&B

Normani ft 6lack: Waves

Best K-Pop

BTS ft Halsey: Boy With Luv

Video for Good 

Taylor Swift: You Need to Calm Down

Song of Summer 

Ariana Grande & Social House: boyfriend

Vanguard Award 

Missy Elliott — Reuters

