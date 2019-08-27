Key winners at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards

NEW JERSEY, Aug 27 — The MTV Video Music awards were held in Newark, New Jersey today.
Following is a list of winners in key categories;
Video of the Year
Taylor Swift: You Need to Calm Down
Artist of the Year
Ariana Grande
Song of the Year
Lil Nas X ft Billy Ray Cyrus: Old Town Road (Remix)
Best New Artist
Billie Eilish
Best Collaboration
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello: Senorita
Best Group
BTS
Best Pop
Jonas Brothers: Sucker
Best Hip-Hop
Cardi B: Money
Best R&B
Normani ft 6lack: Waves
Best K-Pop
BTS ft Halsey: Boy With Luv
Video for Good
Taylor Swift: You Need to Calm Down
Song of Summer
Ariana Grande & Social House: boyfriend
Vanguard Award
Missy Elliott — Reuters