Key winners at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards

The Jonas Brothers win Best Pop Award at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Centre in Newark, New Jersey August 26, 2019. — Reuters pic

NEW JERSEY, Aug 27 — The MTV Video Music awards were held in Newark, New Jersey today.

Following is a list of winners in key categories;

Video of the Year

Taylor Swift: You Need to Calm Down

Artist of the Year

Ariana Grande

Song of the Year

Lil Nas X ft Billy Ray Cyrus: Old Town Road (Remix)

Best New Artist

Billie Eilish

Best Collaboration

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello: Senorita

Best Group

BTS

Best Pop

Jonas Brothers: Sucker

Best Hip-Hop

Cardi B: Money

Best R&B

Normani ft 6lack: Waves

Best K-Pop

BTS ft Halsey: Boy With Luv

Video for Good

Taylor Swift: You Need to Calm Down

Song of Summer

Ariana Grande & Social House: boyfriend

Vanguard Award

Missy Elliott — Reuters