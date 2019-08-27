Malay Mail

  1. Home
  2. Showbiz

John Travolta mistakes drag queen star for Taylor Swift at MTV VMAs

Published 54 minutes ago on 27 August 2019

BY SERENA KAUR

US actor John Travolta and rapper Queen Latifah arrive on stage during 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Centre in Newark, New Jersey August 26, 2019. — AFP pic
US actor John Travolta and rapper Queen Latifah arrive on stage during 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Centre in Newark, New Jersey August 26, 2019. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Aug 27 — There were plenty of memorable moments at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, but there is one awkward one that John Travolta would probably like to forget.  

Apparently Travolta isn’t too familiar with Taylor Swift after he mistook her to be drag queen Jade Jolie while presenting the award for Video of the Year.

Swift won the coveted award for her track You Need to Calm Down and she went on stage with the dancers who performed in that video who included the former RuPaul Drag Race star Jolie. In the clip shared on social below, you can see Travolta attempt to hand the trophy to Jolie before he realises his mistake.

This isn’t the first time Travolta has stuffed up at presenting an award. At the 2014 Oscars, Travolta referred to Idina Menzel as “Adele Dazeem”. Of course the internet wasn’t about to let him forget this latest gaffe either with a whole bunch of memes already making the rounds on Twitter.

Related Articles

In Showbiz