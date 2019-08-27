John Travolta mistakes drag queen star for Taylor Swift at MTV VMAs

US actor John Travolta and rapper Queen Latifah arrive on stage during 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Centre in Newark, New Jersey August 26, 2019. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Aug 27 — There were plenty of memorable moments at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, but there is one awkward one that John Travolta would probably like to forget.

Apparently Travolta isn’t too familiar with Taylor Swift after he mistook her to be drag queen Jade Jolie while presenting the award for Video of the Year.

Swift won the coveted award for her track You Need to Calm Down and she went on stage with the dancers who performed in that video who included the former RuPaul Drag Race star Jolie. In the clip shared on social below, you can see Travolta attempt to hand the trophy to Jolie before he realises his mistake.

please tell me the presenter did not just mistake jade jolie as taylor 😭 #VMAs pic.twitter.com/rQojnjot8h — Dylan (@lntelleon) August 27, 2019

This isn’t the first time Travolta has stuffed up at presenting an award. At the 2014 Oscars, Travolta referred to Idina Menzel as “Adele Dazeem”. Of course the internet wasn’t about to let him forget this latest gaffe either with a whole bunch of memes already making the rounds on Twitter.

John Travolta trying to find Taylor Swift pic.twitter.com/60RxIVkfyC — Bryan Powell (@TheBryanPowell) August 27, 2019

Me checking Twitter to make sure that John Travolta is okay. pic.twitter.com/9Bdov6oCMN — Cameron Grant (@IAmCoolerCam101) August 27, 2019

Taylor Swift when she sees John Travolta mistaking her for a drag queen... 🤣 #VMAs pic.twitter.com/70JMcIWSmR — Hootie McCavman (@mccavman) August 27, 2019

John Travolta must still think he's in Hairspray https://t.co/6H9wtfawB2 — Tide Super Kleen 🧼 (@superkleen) August 27, 2019