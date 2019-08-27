Here’s the ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ teaser shown at Disney’s D23 Expo (VIDEO)

A screengrab from ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’, the final film in the Star Wars trilogy.

LOS ANGELES, Aug 27 — Disney has shared the trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which attendees at the D23 Expo over the weekend got to see.

Footage from the final instalment of the newest Star Wars included that of Rey (Daisy Ridley) wielding a red, double-sided lightsaber as well as memorable footage from all nine main films.

Directed by J.J. Abrams, the film reunites Ridley, John Boyega, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac, Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Billy Dee Williams, Domhnall Gleeson, Lupita Nyong'o, Warwick Davis, plus newcomers Naomi Ackie, Keri Russell, Richard E. Grant, and Dominic Monaghan

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set for US release on December 20.