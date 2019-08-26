Double standards: Actress calls out hypocrisy in treatment of convicted child sex offender Nur Fitri

Tiz slammed Malaysian society for treating paedophile cases with a light hand. — Picture from Instagram/tiz.zaqyah

PETALING JAYA, Aug 26 — Actress Tiz Zaqyah has criticised society’s double standards after news circulated that convicted child sex offender Nur Fitri Azmeer Nordin was pursuing his PhD at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM).

The Cinta Jangan Pergi star said it was “disgusting” to see how men like Nur Fitri can get off lightly for their crimes while women who choose to remove their hijab suffer at the hands of keyboard warriors online.

Sebab tu i ckp, laki sah pedophile korang sambut ,bila laki kantoi video LUCAH,korang sambut. Merebut nak tengok. Doctor ke, athlete ke, pelakon ke, tak pakai tudung, korang serang sampai ke neraka. Jijik sangat aku tengok mentaliti korang ni. #sicksociety — TIZZY (@iamTizZaqyah) August 22, 2019

Tiz was most likely referring to Malaysian actresses Emma Maembong and Fathia Latiff who became cyberbullying targets after choosing to stop wearing the hijab earlier this year.

Meanwhile, UKM in a statement described Nur Fitri as having “extraordinary capabilities and excellence” in his work, hence their decision to accept his application to study there.

“UKM has also never received any complaints against (Nur Fitri) throughout his studies in UKM.

“UKM believes that education can help to transform individuals by giving them a chance to improve themselves to achieve their highest success in life,” said the university.

The reported maths genius was studying at Imperial College London in 2014 when he was arrested for possessing more than 30,000 videos and images of child pornography, including 601 belonging to “Category A” which depicts abuse involving penetrative sexual acts with children.

He served a reduced sentence of nine months in the UK before being extradited to Malaysia.