Did Vin Diesel just tease Brian O’Conner’s return to ‘Fast and Furious 9’?

US actor Vin Diesel at the world premiere of 'Avengers: Infinity War,' in Hollywood, California, April 2018. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Aug 26 — Vin Diesel has fans guessing if Brian O’Conner will be back for Fast and Furious 9 with his latest social media post.

Diesel took to Instagram to share a snap of him and Paul Walker’s brother Cody Walker on the sets of Fast and Furious 9, which he captioned: “There is something special that happens every time Cody comes to visit production Always making Pablo proud! All love, always. #Fast92020 #Fatherhood #FastFamily.”

Following Paul’s tragic car crash, Cody and his brother Caleb were stand-ins to finish Paul’s remaining scenes in Furious 7 which might be an indication that his character could return to the franchise.

Directed by Justin Lin, Fast and Furious 9 will also star Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Nathalie Emmanuel, Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren, John Cena, Michael Rooker, Finn Cole and Anna Sawai.

Fast and Furious 9 is slated for US release on May 22, 2020.