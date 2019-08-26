Malay Mail

Did Vin Diesel just tease Brian O’Conner’s return to ‘Fast and Furious 9’?

Published 27 minutes ago on 26 August 2019

BY SERENA KAUR

US actor Vin Diesel at the world premiere of 'Avengers: Infinity War,' in Hollywood, California, April 2018. — AFP pic
LOS ANGELES, Aug 26 — Vin Diesel has fans guessing if Brian O’Conner will be back for Fast and Furious 9 with his latest social media post.

Diesel took to Instagram to share a snap of him and Paul Walker’s brother Cody Walker on the sets of Fast and Furious 9, which he captioned: “There is something special that happens every time Cody comes to visit production Always making Pablo proud! All love, always. #Fast92020 #Fatherhood #FastFamily.”

Following Paul’s tragic car crash, Cody and his brother Caleb were stand-ins to finish Paul’s remaining scenes in Furious 7 which might be an indication that his character could return to the franchise.

Directed by Justin Lin, Fast and Furious 9 will also star Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Nathalie Emmanuel, Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren, John Cena, Michael Rooker, Finn Cole and Anna Sawai.

Fast and Furious 9 is slated for US release on May 22, 2020.

 

