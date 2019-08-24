Sarah Michelle Gellar might star in and produce new Fox drama

Sarah Michelle Gellar starred as Buffy Summers in the series adaptation of the ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ movie from 1997 to 2003. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Aug 24 — According to US media, Sarah Michelle Gellar could be one of the leads of Other People’s Houses, an adaptation of the Abbi Waxman novel of the same name.

The actress who played vampire slayer Buffy in the eponymous ‘90s series, might well be planning a TV comeback with a new dramatic comedy at Fox.

Eric C. Charmelo and Nicole Snyder, the creators of the actress’s last TV show, Ringer, are also on board.

The plot will focus on nine people living in the Los Angeles neighbourhood of Larchmont, who are experimenting with social media to inform their experience as parents, lovers, neighbours and friends. Gellar would play Anne Porter, a social media influencer.

In the meantime, Gellar can be seen in the dramatic mini-series Sometimes I Lie, where she plays a ...producer. — AFP Relaxnews