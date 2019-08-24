Ewan McGregor and Val Kilmer joining cast of ‘The Birthday Cake’

Ewan McGregor’s role in the upcoming crime family movie is yet unknown. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Aug 24 — According to several reports by US media, Ewan McGregor and Val Kilmer have joined the cast of the new thriller about the son of an organised crime boss, set to film in New York this fall.

It was previously announced that Lorraine Bracco (The Sopranos), Ashley Benson (Pretty Little Liars) and David Mazouz (Gotham) would appear in music producer Jimmy Giannopoulos’s first feature as a director. McGregor, Kilmer and Shiloh Fernandez (Euphoria) have just been added to the lineup.

The plot will tell the story of Giovanni, played by Fernandez, who reluctantly keeps up the family tradition of bringing a cake to commemorate the anniversary of his mafia-boss father’s death to his uncle Angelo’s (Kilmer) house.

No details about Kilmer and McGregor’s roles have been released.

After directing a number of short films and collaborating with artists such as Miley Cyrus, A$AP Rocky and Kid Cudi, Giannopoulos is to helm his first feature film, based on a screenplay he wrote along with Fernandez and Diomedes Raul Bermudez, who are also the film’s co-producers.

The Birthday Cake is yet another project on McGregor’s busy schedule. The Moulin Rouge actor also stars in the Shining sequel Doctor Sleep, to be released worldwide on October 30, as well as in the Suicide Squad spin-off dedicated to Harley Quinn, Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), coming to theaters February 7, 2020. — AFP-Relaxnews